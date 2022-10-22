BSF organises Deepawali mela in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 22: A Deepawali Mela was organised at the BSF Frontier headquarter here. The programme was inaugurated by Inderjit Singh Rana, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya.

The Mela had all the flavours of merriment for the Seema Praharis and their families like various competitions, games, food courts and attractive prizes. The special attraction of the mela was performances of BSF Brass and Jazz Band which enthralled the crowd with their foot tapping music and soulful classical renditions, according to a Press release.

This is an distinctive kind of mela which is organised by BSF each year on the occasion of Deepawali . The mela culminated with the best wishes extended by the Inspector General to BSF troops, their families and local public gathering who made the event successful.