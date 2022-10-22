Assam: Sonowal hands over appointment letters under ‘Rozgar Mela’

As a part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal handed over the appointment letters to the newly selected youths at Guwahati on Saturday.

Around 200 new appointees from various central government departments including Railways, CBDT, BSF, CISF, CBIC, CRPF, Central bank of India, Postal etc. under the Ministry of Finance, Defence, and Communication were handed over the appointment letters in today’s programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal appreciated the initiative of the Prime Minister to generate employment for the youth of the country and said that India is scaling a new height with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Notably, the Union government has planned to give jobs to 10 lakhs youth in various departments.

In the first phase, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees across the country, who are prepared to join 38 ministries and departments under the government of India.