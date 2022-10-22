On MCCL joint venture

Editor,

It is learnt that the Government is going to ink an MOU with a Kolkata based Company – Bhavika Commercial Pvt. Ltd. (BCPL) and the CM has asked the officials of Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd (MCCL) along with Jowai MLA, W Shylla to visit the firm at Kolkata to find out the details of the firm.

Before signing any agreement the Government must look into the credibility of the intending firm and check the following credentials.

1) Whether the firm is in the cement manufacturing business or not.

2) Whether the firm has the required technology required to run a cement plant.

3) Does the firm have any agreement with any other cement factories to run the business

4) Whether they have the financial capability to run the factory amounting to thousands of crores of rupees or more.

If the firm does not meet the above requirements then the Government should not sign an agreement with it because it would not fulfil the requirements needed. This also makes us wonder why the Government cannot approach the existing cement companies in Jaintia Hills who have made a niche for themselves in this business and established creditability with resounding success and earning crores of rupees annually.

Now it is up to the Government to receive the report of the committee visiting the Kolkata firm. The visiting committee should not succumb to the hospitality of that firm and present a transparent report on the matter. As apprehended the editor of this newspaper has in the editorial (ST Oct 20, 2022) categorically mentioned the details of the firm’s credential and that they don’t seem to have the working capital required to run the MCCL. The Government should not accept the proposal of B{CL as it seems to be of a dubious nature.

Yours etc.,

SL Singhania,

Via email

Meaning of Diwali

Editor,

For long I have been thinking about what Deepavali or Diwali or globally recognized as India’s famous Festival of Light sreally means to us all. Is this simply a day of celebration and festivities filled with trills of lighting numerous lamps (diyas), burning crackers, worshipping Laxmi-Ganesha to pray for health, wealth, prosperity and wisdom (across North, Central and West India) or worshipping Goddess Kali (Eastern India) as a symbol of victory of virtue over vice?

Diwali is celebrated with pomp and grandeur across India and abroad with an air of rejoicing, hope, festivity, glamour and celebration. But we need to remember that we actually light the diyas and candles all around the house to break the silence of the night and celebrate the emotional sparkle of spiritual and emotional bliss. We worship Goddess Kali, incarnation of the Goddess Durga representing eternal power, energy, strength and courage. Kali is believed in the Hindu mythology to be the divine Supreme Creator and Destroyer of the Universe. SHE also represents time and space that continues to move forward infinitely.

We worship our Gods and Goddesses not just for money and success on this auspicious day; but to extend our sincere gratitude and thankfulness, for the all-round well-being and happiness of our loved and dear ones, for receiving divine bliss, mental peace and solitude from our mortal pains and worries and to rejuvenate our spirits with love, hope, compassion and empathy for all around us. It is the celebration not of an external light; but a rare festival or occasion every year to rekindle and recharge our own exhausted soul with the light of knowledge, wisdom, gratitude and humility.

Let Diwali celebrations this year be the most grand and memorable for all!

Yours etc.,

Saikat Kumar Basu

Kolkata – 45

Appeal to respect religious sentiments

Editor

The religious festival of Bhai Tika Bhai Photna or Bhai Dhooj falls on October 27 this year. This is a very important festival for Hindus. On this day sisters pray for the well-being and prosperous life of their beloved brothers and exchange gifts among siblings. Also on this day, particularly in the Gorkha families, sisters put on Tika on the forehead of their brothers and brothers in turn offer gifts to their sister and until this ritual is over, the sisters continue to be in fasting. So, this day is eagerly awaited by Hindus and its reverence can easily be visualized by any.

Incidentally, this day is not declared a holiday by both state and central Governments. So not being aware of the religious feelings of this day, some schools in Shillong are holding their final examinations on this day. This deprives the student/teacher of the school from availing leave of absence on this day. This has marred the festival mood of some students and teachers of the schools.

Thus, in keeping with the spirit of camaraderie and also respecting the religious sentiments of all, the school authority may like to either bring forward or postpone the exams to be held on this auspicious day to some other suitable date. This gentle reminder to all schools is submitted through your esteemed daily.

Yours etc.,

Krishna Chettri,

Shillong-2