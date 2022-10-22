We haven’t been playing good enough cricket: Simmons

Hobart, Oct 21: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons’ wait to see his batters “show up” continued on Friday as they came up with another frustrating performance – this time against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup First Round Group B match here – leaving the former allrounder exasperated and venting his disgust in the post-match press conference.

“I think the assessment is that we just didn’t turn up today. We started well with the bat, but we just didn’t continue. I think when you sum it up, we were outplayed in all departments today. They bowled well. We batted well at the start but didn’t carry on, and they just batted well and batted us out of the game.

“That’s how things are. I think we haven’t been playing good enough cricket to be there as we would be there. We have the batsmen, the capabilities; we just haven’t been putting it together. Our bowlers are showing up nine out of 10 times, but the batters haven’t really shown up,” said the head coach. (IANS)