MCA announce election results

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 22: The Meghalaya Cricket Association announced the results of the election to the post of office-bearers in the Apex Council on Saturday.

Nababrata Bhattacharjee was elected as the new president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association. Meanwhile, Gideon L Kharkongor retained his post as the Honorary Secretary of the Meghalaya Cricket Association.

A total of 11 nominations were filed for six posts in the Apex Council.

The new office-bearers of the Meghalaya Cricket Association are:

Nababrata Bhattacharjee, President; Raymond Kharkamni, Vice President; Gideon L Kharkongor, Honorary Secretary; Chiang D Shira, Honorary Joint Secretary; Dhrubajyoti Thakuria, Honorary Treasurer; and Sengnab Momin, Member (Councillor) Apex Council.