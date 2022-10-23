Medals galore for M’laya Taekwondoin

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 22: Meghalaya bagged 14 medals in the 4th National Open Taekwondo Championship held in Asansol. A total of 9 Taekwondoin of the HNA Taekwondo, Shillong, headed by coach, Md Razzak Sarkar participated in the 4th National Open Taekwondo Championship held on October on 14-16 at Asansol, West Bengal.

State Taekwondoin hauled 4 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze to bring laurels to Meghalaya.

In Kyorogi (fight) Rishav Kumar Roy, Rukmi Thakuri and Vincent Saikhom bagged Gold, while Ananya Nath, Ayushman Paul and Shibom Prassad bagged Silver. Also, Abdul Maleque, Leonard Tynshain Nongspung and Ruth Rana won the Bronze medals.

In Poomsae (defence and attack forms), Rukmi also secured a Gold. Ayushman, Leonard and Vincent were also awarded Silver medals, while Ananya secured a Bronze.

The coach, Sarkar served as a referee in the Championship and achieved the Best Referee Award.