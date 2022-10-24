Nine Kerala VCs refuse to resign, to move HC against Guv order

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24: The nine Vice Chancellors (VCs) of various Kerala Universities, who were asked to resign before 11.30 a.m. on Monday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University, have refused to quit. Instead, the VCs approached the Kerala High Court against the Kerala Governor’s directive.
The order of the Governor came as a shock to the Left-front government. In a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for the Vice Chancellors to resign. The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the Governor will have to face the mass uprising against him in the state.
