Eminent doctors brainstorm on healthcare Initiative in North East at USTM  

Guwahati, Oct 24: More than 50 eminent doctors of the region participated in a brainstorming session at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) to understand issues and challenges to start the PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital—an initiative of USTM and ERD Foundation Guwahati.

The session was organised by USTM here on Sunday on various aspects with an objective to get suggestions and guidance from the healthcare experts so that healthcare initiatives can be taken care of by the university in their upcoming mega project.

The session began with a power point presentation by Mahbubul Hoque, founder Chancellor of USTM and the visionary behind the upcoming mega project of USTM—the PA Sangma Medical College and Hospital.

Welcoming the doctors, Hoque said that he is looking for talented doctors from three different viewpoints: Patient care, Teaching and Research. He said that during the initial two years, the experts will be involved in healthcare seminars, workshops, conferences, training sessions organised by USTM, there will be collaboration with healthcare institutions, doctors of all districts of the North East would be connected though healthcare activities and also specialized training outside the country.

Hoque also presented a timeline for construction of the project stating that by July 2024 the construction of the hospital will be completed, foundation work for which has already begun. By October 2024, commencement of hospital activities will take place. Classes for the first batch of MBBS is expected to commence from August 2025. He also said that people who are interested to invest in this project will get very good benefits in various terms. This process of brainstorming with eminent doctors will continue in the future to smoothen the road ahead for establishing the Hospital and thereafter the Medical College, he added.

The doctors’ community present in the brainstorming offered valuable suggestions regarding the medical project and showed high interest in being associated with this noble healthcare mission. Knowing that USTM is also coming up with an Ayurvedic and naturopathy college very soon, they suggested that the USP of the medical college could be the integrated treatment available in the same campus. All the doctors were appreciative of this healthcare initiative at USTM.

One of the main features of the pproposed Medical College and Hospital is a 250-bedded super speciality hospital with all kinds of technological facilities with cutting-edge research. Following its mission, this hospital will be made completely free for all poor patients. Moreover, its service is entirely free for the people of Meghalaya. This new institution has its unique target: to attract patients and students from the ASEAN countries.