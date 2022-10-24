Varane in tears after injury

MANCHESTER, Oct 23: Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears on Saturday as his chances of playing in the World Cup were threatened by an apparent knee injury.

The France international was substituted after 60 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.

Varane was in visible distress and had to wipe away tears from his eyes as he made his way to the locker room at Stamford Bridge.

But United manager Erik ten Hag said it was too soon to know the extent of the injury.

“We have to wait a minimum 24 hours so medical can do their job and we do a diagnosis,” he said.

“I can understand (his) emotions. He has to wait, he is experienced, but we don’t know.” (AP)