Odisha secure first home win of season

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23: Odisha FC rallied to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Harmanjot Khabra scored in the 35th minute to give the Blasters the lead before Jerry Mawihmingthanga equalised in the 54th minute and team-mate substitute Pedro Martin won it for Odisha in the 86th minute.

The ball was in the Kerala Blasters’ net after seven minutes, but the goal was disallowed. Mauricio cut in from the left flank before getting his shot away from an extremely acute angle. The effort was parried by Prabhsukhan Gill before it reached Isaac Chhakchhuak.

The visitors got their noses in front ten minutes before half-time. Adrian Luna played a short corner to Lalthathanga Khawlhring before whipping a brilliant in-swinging ball from the left flank. Khabra broke the deadlock with a thumping header.

It was all square in the 54th minute when Shubham Sarangi’s long throw from the right was flicked on by Osama Malik in the penalty area before Carlos Delgado’s shot was parried into the path of Jerry who made no mistake tapping it in.

The game turned on its head in the 86th minute. Amrinder lofted the ball towards the final third, where substitute Pedro Martin took it down with a deft touch before smashing it past Gil with aplomb to give Odisha FC their second ISL win over Kerala Blasters FC. (PTI)