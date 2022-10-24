Casemiro’s late goal saves Man United

LONDON, Oct 23: Casemiro’s injury-time header earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jorginho had looked like giving Graham Potter his first standout win against a major team in the league when converting an 87th-minute penalty.

But Casemiro rose to head past Kepa Arrizabalaga and earn United a deserved point.

The visitors arrived at Stamford Bridge on the back of its most complete performance of the season in the 2-0 win against Tottenham in midweek. And United had the best of the chances in the first half, with Marcus Rashford again failing to make the most of his opportunities in front of goal and Antony missing when one-on-one with Kepa.

With Cristiano Ronaldo cut from Ten Hag’s squad after the Portugal striker refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs, United looked in danger of paying the price for its failure to capitalize on its dominance.

Even more so when Scott McTominay brought down Armando Broja in the box late on. Jorginho stepped up and converted.

Victory would have seen Chelsea move four points clear of United but Casemiro ensured late drama.

Rising at the far post to meet Shaw’s cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Kepa got a hand to the Brazilian’s header, but could only touch it onto the post before the ball crossed the line.

Newcastle win

at Tottenham

Newcastle pulled off a spectacular 2-1 win at Tottenham to climb fourth in the Premier League.

Callum Wilson put the Magpies ahead in the 31st minute after running straight in to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, putting him off-balance and then taking a shot into goal.

Nine minutes later, Miguel Almirón made it 2-0 by the break with a left-foot finish.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane then reduced the lead after heading in a corner at the back post. (AP)