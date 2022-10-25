Australia in do-or-die situation against SL

Sydney, Oct 24: Australian middle-order batter Marcus Stoinis has said his side revels when the chips are down and promised a comeback following the defending champions’ massive 89-run defeat against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game at the SCG on October 22.

“I saw ‘Wadey’ (Matthew Wade) spoke about that as well,” Stoinis was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, referring to the wicketkeeper-batter’s comments he had always performed at his best when the chips were down.

“At the end of the day this is what we love to do — we know that we’ve performed under pressure. We know that when our backs are against the wall we can pull out the performances we want. We trust ourselves and we trust each other. I think sometimes the environment helps create a bit of that.”

Australia now face a do-or-die scenario in Group 1 against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in Perth and the allrounder said his side thrives under pressure. In the event of New Zealand and England — in the same group as Australia — don’t drop points against Ireland, Sri Lanka or Afghanistan, Australia will need to win against the three sides and also defeat England if they are to stand a chance of progressing into the last-four.

Australia were the underdogs going into the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE but won their maiden Cup despite being soundly thrashed by England in the group stages. In the semifinal, they defeated Pakistan in a thriller where Stoinis and Wade snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a 81-run partnership off 40 balls.

“We still feel as though we have the right structure of team and we’ve got the right players to win the World Cup,” Finch said. “Whether you go in with an extra spinner or an extra quick, that’s the only real decision to be made,” added Stoinis.

Meanwhile, Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has indicated the defending champions will probably go with the same playing XI against Sri Lanka, dismissing speculation the side might make a lot of changes after New Zealand thrashed them.

“I think to my knowledge we’ll be playing the same 11 hopefully and stay the course,” said Marsh in the pre-match press conference here. “(We have to) Bounce back. It (defeat to New Zealand) was, obviously, a disappointing start. A massive build-up for us as a team; and I think it just goes to show in this World Cup and in Test cricket in general, if you are slightly off, they (opponents) jump us at the start and we’re on a back foot from there on in.

“Hopefully we can bounce back against Sri Lanka. They’re a good side. We know these conditions very well. The stadium should suit us more than them, so hopefully we can bounce back and get the World Cup underway,” added Marsh.

The match against reigning Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka could be a make-or-break contest for the hosts as a second defeat would most likely eliminate them based on net run rate. (IANS)