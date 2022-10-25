Erosion-resistant embankments on the anvil, says Sonowal

Guwahati, Oct 25: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday visited several erosion-affected regions of Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district and revealed plans for scientific solutions to prevent erosion in the areas.

During his visit to his home district, Sonowal interacted with the affected residents and took stock of the losses incurred in view of river erosion, especially by the Brahmaputra and Dibru rivers.

The minister visited Pukhurijaan, Balijaan, Bindhakota Bornamghar Tholi, Gereki Nepali and other affected areas on a boat.

The minister discussed corrective steps taken with the officials in view of the reported loss of livestock and farm stock in these areas.

After the visit, Sonowal said that the Centreand state governments were working together for a sustainable solution to Assam’s flood and erosion woes.

“The government is laying special emphasis on creating a scientific solution to prevent erosion in the state. Erosion-resistant embankments will be set up between Guijan and Maijan to prevent future occurrence of erosion in the area,” he said.

“We believe that such projects will bring relief to the people residing by the banks of rivers, especially in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts,” the Union minister said.

“I am confident that the Centre’s financial assistance of Rs 110 crore to tackle flood and erosion problems of Dinjan, Pukhurijan, Guijan and other adjoining areas, will bring in much required relief to the people,” he said.

The Union minister was accompanied by Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah along with officials of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, Assam State Housing Board and water resources department.