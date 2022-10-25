Gujarat polls: Cong panel to meet on Wed to finalise ticket

The Congress is likely to field new faces after more than dozen MLAs switched to BJP. The party last time won 77 seats but its number has reduced due to defection.

The BJP is likely to give 25 per cent tickets to new faces in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, added that the winnability of the candidate will be considered for renominations as well as nomination.

In an informal chat with the mediapersons in Vadodara on Sunday evening, Shah said, “There is no fixed strategy of repeat and no repeat, winnability is the only criteria, the party’s parliamentary board will finalise candidates. But the party will nominate at least 25 per cent fresh faces.”