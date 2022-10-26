CM launches portal for people to pay tributes to legendary Ahom army general

Guwahati, Oct 26: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a mobile application/portal to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom army general Lachit Barphukan on November 24.

The portal, lachitbarphukan.assam.gov.in, which was launched at an official ceremony held at Janata Bhawan here, has been designed to provide a platform to the general public residing in Assam and beyond, including overseas, to pay their tributes to the legendary Ahom army general in the form of write-ups and essays.

The mobile application is currently available for use in both Android and iOS operated phones.

“Residents of India can sign-in to the portal through a one-time password (OTP) that will be generated on their mobile phones while those residing abroad can do the same through an OTP that would be sent on their e-mail,” an official statement issued here said.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister said that the initiative was aimed to ensure mass participation on the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, whom he termed one of the ablest sons of Assam.

Elaborating on the plan, Sarma said a mass movement would be built up around the upcoming birth anniversary celebration and people from all walks of life would be encouraged to express their opinions/pay their tributes to Mahavir Lachit Barphukan through the means of short write-ups, essays.

“The write-ups, essays can subsequently be uploaded on the portal, following which an acknowledgement certificate from the Assam government would be provided to the participants in the portal itself,” Sarma added.

The chief minister further informed that Lachit Divas would be held across districts for a week from November 18 and schools, colleges and universities would hold essay competitions on the legendary Ahom army general from that day.

“Best writings will be awarded at the district and state levels. Each and every writing by the students would be uploaded on the portal,” the chief minister stated.

He said a grand seminar would be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on November 23, during which the Assam government would release a book and a documentary on the life and works of the great general of the 17th century.

He further said that on November 24, the day of conclusion of the year-long tribute to Lachit Barphukan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are likely to grace the central celebration at the national capital.