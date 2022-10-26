Fit India Freedom Run held at Ampati

Tura, Oct 26: The Fit India Freedom Run was today organized at Ampati student’s field. Organized by the District Sports Officer in collaboration with the district administration the run saw participation by close to 100 running and health enthusiasts.

Flagging off the run, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Gideon Kharmawphlang laid stress on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle by incorporating physical exercise in our daily routine.

The Deputy Commissioner later gave away medals and certificates to the winners of the freedom run for both the Men’s and Woman’s category including one for the oldest participant. Consolation prizes were also given 10 participants.

Batsrang A Sangma, Bowash K Sangma and Kanen M Sangma were awarded the 1st , 2nd and 3rd respectively in the men’s category while Smile Orchid M Momin, Tulsi G Momin and Rikmatchi G Momin were awarded the 1st , 2nd and 3rd respectively in the women’s category. S M Marak.

Among others present at the gathering were District sports Officer.