Players asked umpires to call off match: Houghton

Hobart, Oct 25: Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton has indicated his players had pleaded with the on-field umpires to abandon the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa on Monday due to unplayable ground conditions, made worse by rains.

Houghton was left fuming with the umpires for not abandoning the match against South Africa much earlier than it was finally agreed upon due to the inclement weather and difficult ground conditions, and said it was ridiculous and not even a ball should have been bowled.

He revealed Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza urged the umpires to call off the game. “I know that Craig and Raza had a word with the umpire and said, basically just asked what do you constitute as rain because we’re getting quite wet here. I don’t really know much else. I didn’t ask them what the actual conversations were, but I think eventually Sean Williams said just as he was about to start bowling that he didn’t think he could bowl, it was too wet, and they brought us off.” (IANS)