Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami no more

Guwahati, Oct 27: Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami, who was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments at a private hospital here, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 80.

Admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated last Monday, Goswami was kept under observation at the intensive care unit.

Born in Tezpur, he was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and made his debut in the Assamese film industry as a child artiste in the movie, Piyali Phukan, in 1957.

Subsequently, he moved ahead in his career with many lead roles as well, featuring in several Assamese films such as Sangram, Dr Bezbarua, Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati, Sandhya Raag, Ajoli Nobou, Siraj, Aparupa, Ghar Sangsar, Deutar Biya, Baibhav and Hiya Diya Niya, Mukuta, Maanab aru Daanab, Shakuntala Aru Sankar Joseph Ali.

A versatile theatre artiste as well, Goswami was actively involved with several mobile theatres in the state as well.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had acted as a child artiste in Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati (released in 1983), recalled his stint with the veteran actor in the film and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, Sarma stated he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of an evergreen actor of the Assamese film industry.

“I was fortunate to have been associated with him in the film, Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati, during my childhood. The Assamese society will always remember his invaluable contributions he made through heart-touching roles in several films,” the chief minister stated.