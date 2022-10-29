West Ham reach last 16; Villareal held 2-2

LONDON, Oct 28: Manuel Lanzini converted from the penalty spot in the first half for West Ham to defeat Silkeborg 1-0. West Ham made it five wins from five to qualify directly for the last 16 as Group B winner.

Sweden’s Djurgården clinched the top spot in Group F with a 3-2 away win at Norway’s Molde.

Fiorentina came from a goal down to beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 and draw level with their Turkish opponent atop Group A with 10 points. Both teams mede it to the next round.

Villarreal’s perfect record came to an end after it was held 2-2 at home by Hapoel Beer-Sheva. But the Spanish club was already assured of qualifying in first place from Group C and avoiding the extra playoff round.

AZ Alkmaar had a five-point lead atop Group E after a 2-0 away win at Vaduz.

The kickoff of the Group D match between Czech side Slovácko and Cologne was initially delayed by 75 minutes due to heavy fog.

But six minutes after the game started the fog again made it impossible to play. The match is scheduled to resume on Friday at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT). (AP)