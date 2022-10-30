Brighton humiliate Chelsea 4-1; De Bruyne takes City to win

LONDON, Oct 29: Well before halftime, Brighton supporters were already taunting the manager they once adored with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”

Graham Potter may not have to worry about being fired just yet, but his return to Brighton created the closest thing to a crisis he has experienced in his fledgling Chelsea reign.

Brighton beat Chelsea 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday to hand Potter his first loss since leaving the south-coast club to take over the Blues in September. After a strong start under Potter, Chelsea has dropped points in three straight league games following draws against Brentford and Manchester United.

And the worst part for Chelsea was that the scoreline wasn’t at all misleading.

Brighton was 2-0 up after 14 minutes and added the third before halftime, having looked more confident and ambitious than the visitors.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea early in the second half but Pascal Gross finished off the scoring in injury time for the hosts.

The loss means Chelsea dropped eight points behind Manchester City, which took the overnight lead in the standings by beating Leicester 1-0 away thanks to an inch-perfect free kick from Kevin De Bruyne in the second half.

Arsenal can reclaim top spot by beating last-placed Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday.

City was without star striker Erling Haaland for the first time because of an ankle problem but De Bruyne made sure that didn’t matter when he curled in a set-piece from 25 yards that dipped under the crossbar and in via the post in the 49th minute.

“He’s back,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of De Bruyne, having publicly called on the Belgium midfielder recently to produce more.

“He was not playing good in the last games. (Today he was) amazing. He knows it.”

City had dominated the first half but lacked a clear focal point in attack after Haaland was ruled out with an ankle problem, the first time the Norway striker has missed a game this season.

Julian Alvarez was given his second league start of the season instead but couldn’t carve out many openings despite City being camped in Leicester’s half for much of the match.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers’ tactics were clear as the hosts sat back deep and defended compactly while waiting for chances to counterattack.

“There was no space. (Alvarez) moved really well but if you put the ball there it’s difficult,” Guardiola said. “When they defend in this position it’s so difficult for all strikers.”

Youri Tielemans nearly equalised for Leicester in the 53rd with a spectacular volley from outside the area that forced a reaction save from Ederson as he tipped the ball onto the crossbar.

Tottenham came from two goals down in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and halt a run of two straight league losses, while resurgent Newcastle — which beat Spurs in the previous round — has won five of its last six after routing Aston Villa 4-0 at home.

After Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez went off with a concussion in the first half — having initially tried to play on despite looking groggy following a collision — striker Callum Wilson scored twice and the in-form Miguel Almiron also netted at St. James’ Park.

Martinez needed a lengthy period of treatment after taking the blow to his head from teammate, Tyrone Mings, midway through the first half. The Argentina goalkeeper played on briefly but then sat down and was replaced by Olsen.

Unai Emery was hired this week as the permanent replacement for Gerrard and will start his new job on Tuesday.

Wilson slotted a penalty down the middle in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time after Almiron’s goal-bound shot was blocked by the outstretched hand of Villa left back Ashley Young.

Tottenham’s comeback meant it stayed in third place, two points ahead of fourth-placed Newcastle.

Crystal Palace beat Southampton 1-0 at home while Brentford settled for 1-1 against Wolverhampton. Wolves striker Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt deep into injury time. (AP)