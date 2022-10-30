East Bengal lose derby to ATKMB yet again

KOLKATA, Oct 29: ATK Mohun Bagan once again grabbed the bragging right as it beat arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 to register its fifth successive win in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando made just one change to the ATK Mohun Bagan side that sunk KBFC in Kochi with Subhasish Bose replacing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank as they switched to a 4-3-3.

Stephen Constantine fielded the same eleven that had took three points against NEUFC in Guwahati.

In the opening ten minutes of this high-octane contest, ATK Mohun Bagan looked menacing. Bose came close as his shot flashed across the goal and out of play.

East Bengal almost got in front in the 16th minute, but Thongkhosiem Haokip’s header from Naorem Singh’s cross was parried to safety by Vishal Kaith.

Midway through the first half, Jordan O’Doherty went down in the box after a nudge from Asish Rai.

Ten minutes later, Boumous waltzed into the box but waited too long to get his shot away. His effort was blocked by Sarthak Golui.

The Mariners drew first blood in the 56th minute when Boumous found himself open in the midfield and tried his luck from range. The ball bounced right in front of Kamaljit Singh and landed in the back of the net.

Before the Torch Bearers could recover, ATK Mohun Bagan doubled their advantage ten minutes later.

Dimitri Petratos’ effort found its way to Manvir. The striker’s goal-bound shot picked up a deflection off Jerry Lalrinzuala and beat Kamaljit at the near-post.

Also, Hyderabad FC regained their place at the top of the table after a 1-0 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Javier Siverio (10’) scored the only goal of the game, whereas FC Goa’s Alvaro Vazquez, who had come on as a substitute, missed a great chance to get an equaliser after sending his penalty wide in the 83rd minute.

Both sides were heading into this game unbeaten in the season.

FC Goa had a 100 per cent win record after two games, and Hyderabad FC had collected seven points after three games. (PTI)