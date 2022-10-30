We have one of the best pace attacks: Nortje

Perth, Oct 29: Tearaway South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje stated that his team’s bowling attack will be definitely backing themselves to come good against India ahead of the Super 12 clash between the two teams at Perth.

On Sunday, Perth Stadium will witness the clash between India’s batters and South Africa’s bowlers in a highly-anticipated Group 2 match.

“Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best base attacks there is. I think we’re definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack.”

“As a pace attack, we definitely back ourselves against any team to go out and do what we have to do on the day to try and get over the line. Then we’ve got two young spinners as well. So we definitely back ourselves in that department, and I’m sure the boys are looking forward to tomorrow. Focused on what we have to do. That’s all,” said Nortje in the pre-match press conference.

With the match to be held in Perth, a venue which is famous for its quick pace, bounce and large dimensions, Nortje was still unsure about how the pitch for Sunday’s game would pan out.

“What we’ve seen the last few games, it’s been a really good wicket. Lots of pace and bounce. Still not sure what’s going to happen, how it’s going to play out. It might be a little bit different.”

“Might be on a different strip and it plays differently, but I think generally we’re just going to look to try and sort of keep our areas and try and sort of identify what is a good length and a good line on the day and try and stick to that.” (IANS)