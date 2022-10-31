Focus research on socially important issues for nation building: IISc Bangalore Director

Guwahati, October 31, 2022: With focus on research and innovation, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has organized the North East Research Scholars’ Conclave here today on “Role of Researchers in making India Viswaguru by 2047”. Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore addressed as the Chief Guest of the Conclave.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Dr S Sreenivasa, Deputy Advisor, NAAC, Bangalore in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor and Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, other distinguished guests and more than 600 research scholars coming from different parts of the region.

On the same occasion, 27 faculty members were awarded by USTM for their outstanding contribution towards Research and Innovation. Prof Rangarajan also laid the Foundation of the Inter-disciplinary Research Block at USTM.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Rangarajan said that apart from basic research, researchers must focus on socially important issues. “We have to rely on local strength and environment to make impact towards building a great nation”, he said. Highly appreciating the humble journey of the founding Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, he said, “It doesn’t matter what your background is as far as you have passion to achieve and success”.

In addition to the Director of India’s top institution in world university rankings, other distinguished speakers in the Conclave include: Dr RK Sony, Advisor, AICTE, New Delhi;Dr Gopi Chand Merugu, Deputy Secretary, UGC-North Eastern Regional Office; DrSannyasi Elumalai from University of Madras; Prof Saurabh Basu, Professor, Dept ofPhysics, IIT Guwahati; Prof Vimal Katiyar, Professor, Dept. Chemical Engineering and DeanR & D, IIT Guwahati and Prof Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor, Dept of Political Science,Gauhati University.

Earlier, welcoming the delegates and participants of the Conclave, Mahbubul Hoque stated that the prime objective of the Conclave is to showcase the ongoing research activities by research scholars of USTM and other institutes of North East by providing a platform for exchange of thoughts among distinguished scientists, faculties and scholars as well as inspire research scholars to demonstrate innovative research work aiming to foster the country’s development in making India Viswaguru by 2047.

The two main sessions of the Conclave deliberated on ‘Outcome based Research for Societal Transformation’ and ‘Opportunities of Quality Research and the Challenges faced by Researchers in the current context’. The Conclave ended with an enthusiastic interactive session between the research scholars and the respective experts.