Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Oct 31: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for some health problems here on Monday morning, a party official said.
Later, on Thursday he will travel to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district and participate in the NCP’s two-day training camp scheduled there on November 4-5.
The party has not revealed the nature of Pawar’s illness, but an official said he had been experiencing weakness after his recent tour of some flood-hit regions of Pune district.
All party leaders and activists have been requested not to crowd at the hospital, said the NCP.
IANS
