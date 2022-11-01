Chirag Paswan was always with BJP, says JD(U) leader

“During the 2020 Assembly election, Chirag Paswan was with the BJP. Now, he is openly campaigning for the BJP which proves our claim,” Lalan Singh said, while he was on the way with deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha to Mokama for the election campaign.

“Chirag Paswan or BJP can do anything but they will never win the bypoll of Mokama and Gopalganj,” Lalan Singh said.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar maintaining distance from the bypoll campaign, Lalan Singh said that Nitish Kumar is injured and it is in the public domain.

“BJP leaders are making hue and cry over Nitish Kumar despite the fact that he has released a video message for the voters of Mokama and Gopalganj. He appealed to the voters of these two constituencies to vote in the favour of the RJD candidates. I want to ask the BJP why Narendra Modi is not coming for the by-election campaign?” Lalan Singh asked.

Chirag Paswan on the other hand went to Gopalganj for the bypoll campaign. He said: “I went to Mokama yesterday (Monday) and there was a huge turnout of voters. We were not relaxed for 7 to 8 hours during the roadshow. Sonam Devi, the BJP candidate is sweeping Mokama.”

“Nitish Kumar humiliated our leader Ram Vilas Paswan when he was alive and after his demise. The voters of Mokama and Gopalganj will not forget this. They will take appropriate revenge for it. During the 2020 Assembly election when my father was on a ventilator, Nitish Kumar said that he had sent him to the Rajya Sabha only on the basis of two seats of LJP. That was not the appropriate time to give such an insensitive statement. That’s the reason why the supporters of Ram Vilas Paswan took revenge and brought JD(U) down to 43 seats in the Bihar Assembly,” Paswan said.