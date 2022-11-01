Madrid held at home 1-1 by Girona in La Liga

Madrid, Oct 31: Real Madrid is suddenly showing some signs of weakness after a great start to the season.

Madrid was held by Girona to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday in the Spanish league to follow up its first loss of the season in all competitions.

Madrid was coming off a 3-2 defeat at Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League which ended its unbeaten run.

Going into Sunday’s game, Madrid had won 10 of its first 11 Spanish league matches, with a 1-1 home draw against Osasuna in the seventh round.

It had previously not gone two consecutive games without a win. The result cuts Madrid’s lead to one point over Barcelona, which won 1-0 at Valencia on Saturday for its 10th win in 12 league matches.

Girona, promoted this season, had one draw and four losses in its five away games in the league this season ahead of facing Madrid. It hasn’t won in seven consecutive league matches and sits just outside the relegation zone.

Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring from close range after a cross by Federico Valverde in the 70th minute at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Girona equalised with a penalty kick converted by Cristhian Stuani in the 80th after video review determined a handball by Marco Asensio inside the area. The call drew a lot of criticism from Ancelotti.

Madrid also complained after forward Rodrygo scored what could have been the winning goal in the 89th but the referee saw a foul by the Brazilian as he tried to kick the ball while it was in control by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Gazzaniga had already made a spectacular save following a shot from Asensio when Madrid was leading 1-0.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Both teams hit the woodwork in the first half.

Madrid was without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who missed his third straight game because of muscle fatigue. Ancelotti said Benzema was not feeling fit enough to return to the squad this weekend.

Real Betis scored two late goals to beat Real Sociedad 2-0 on the road and move into the final Champions League place.

Villarreal lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao while Seventh-place Osasuna cruised to a 2-0 home win over Valladolid. (AP)