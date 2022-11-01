NEHU accused of tampering with students’ admission list

Tura, Sep 1: The GSU CEC in Tura has alleged anomalies in the selection of candidates for admission into the law department by the NEHU and on Tuesday, urged the Pro Vice Chancellor to look into the matter.

In its memorandum given to the PVC, the union claimed that the department of law on October 25, declared the names of successful candidates selected for admission, according to merit under various categories, but suddenly changed the list within two hours of its declaration.

“The department has tampered with the list to exclude economically backward students to give an opportunity to other students who were in the waiting list,” its Assistant General Secretary Salman D Sangma claimed.

The union requested the concerned authority to look into the matter and review the list of successful candidates for admission.