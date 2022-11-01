Provocative Statements Unwarranted

At a time when tempers are running high post the violent attack on innocent bystanders by members of the FKJGP during their unemployment rally, a woman BJP office bearer from Bengal is adding fuel to the fire by raising the slogan, “Boycott Meghalaya.” Playing politics with an issue that can lead to further conflagration is not acceptable and this has to be conveyed to the lady by BJP karyakartas from Meghalaya. One can understand that there is a community solidarity and a desire to speak up for the victimised but inciting violence against the people of Meghalaya who are working and/or studying outside the state is nothing but vendetta. And why should anyone from Bengal, where political violence is endemic and where the attackers and victims are members of the same community, be hyper-ventilated about events in Meghalaya? Trouble mongering is uncalled for and the BJP member from West Bengal should be told to pull down the provocative video.

Having said that, the silence from the MDA Government especially the Home Minister and Chief Minister is stunning. Are these two gentlemen going to take action against the wrongdoers? Will those perpetrators of violence be rounded up or will they escape the arms of the law yet again? Too many cases of murder, arson and targeted violence have just been buried under police files. It’s almost as if the Meghalaya Police has never been trained to tackle what is the most common problem in Meghalaya – communal violence. And sadly, no one is held accountable for this decrepit policing. No heads have ever rolled for non-performance. Policing is done in such a lackadaisical manner that the lawless elements already know they can get away with murder.

While the police are doing their best to apprehend the drug mafia and that merits appreciation, drugs are not the only law and order challenge. The challenge is to maintain the rule of law at all times. When non-tribal maintenance staff of companies from outside who visit the Welsh Mission Hospital to repair hospital machinery are beaten up and the attackers gets away, it speaks very poorly of the police force. Meghalaya Police has in the past dealt very astutely with militancy under capable and effective Home Ministers like Late TH Rangad and RG Lyngdoh. After them the Police Force has just gone awry and the degeneration is most visible in these 4.10 years of the MDA rule. The public must seek accountability from the Government but especially from the Home Minister. He has to answer for the dismal performance of the Police force under his watch. Enough of lame excuses!