NEHU holds community extension programme

Tura, Nov 2: Targeting the Degree students and teachers of Higher Education Institutions of Garo Hills, the Department of Education, NEHU, Tura Campus, organized a Community Extension Programme entitled ‘National Education Policy, 2020 and the Roles and Policy of Higher Education and Reforms of Assessment in Higher Education’ at Mendipathar College in North Garo Hills recently.

During the programme, Coordinator Prof Nikme S C Momin, speaking on the “Assessment Reforms in Higher Education from the perspectives of NEP, 2020”, emphasized on the importance of “graduate attributes” like knowledge, skills, attitude, and values when he/she graduates a programme.

Dr Tilok Thakuria, HOD, Department of History & Archaeology likewise interacted on the topic “Preparing for National Level Examinations with Special Reference to CUET: Issues and Challenges” while Dr Rubul Bania, Teacher i/c of Department of Computer Applications, NEHU, Tura tangibly conceptualized “On Role of Internet and Online Examinations” from the perspective of National Education Policy, 2020.