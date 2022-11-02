Meghalaya Police official Gabriel K Iangrai arrested in vehicle scam

Shillong, Nov 2: The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested tainted police official Gabriel K Iangrai for his alleged involvement in a corruption case in the police department, sources said.

Sources informed that the SIT team raided Iangrai’s house this morning and arrested him.

It was informed that an anticipatory bail was filed before the High Court on November 1 and, the same was listed on November 2; however, the judge recused from hearing.

Therefore, the same was withdrawn and filed before the Special Judge but before the matter could be heard, the accused was arrested,

sources informed.

Police sources informed that search is ongoing on at three places — his mother’s house at Shyiap, official home in police quarters and his farmhouse at Umsning. Incriminating documents have been seized.

The CID had earlier registered a case against Iangrai under the Prevention of Corruption Act and also constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to oversee the case.

It may be reminded that an internal inquiry had found Iangrai involved in acquisition of 29 vehicles that were unregistered and which were deployed for his personal use.

Earlier a five-member inquiry team led by Inspector-General (Law and Order) Mukesh Kumar Singh had exposed a “vehicle scam” and blatant overstepping of jurisdiction and authority by the then Assistant Inspector-General of Police (Administration), GK Iangrai, in the procurement of vehicles and use of fuel by the Meghalaya Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Despite the exposé, Iangrai was promoted and appointed as Commandant of the elite Special Forces-10.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Lokayukta has summoned former DGP R Chandranathan and Iangrai for hearing on November 15 in connection with a complaint asking the panel to probe the misuse of vehicles in the PHQ.