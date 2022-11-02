Rain forecast ahead of India’s clash vs B’desh

Adelaide, Nov 1: The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has been heavily affected by inclement weather, especially seen in Melbourne, where four matches were affected by rain, resulting in three washouts without a ball being bowled.

Though India and Bangladesh have been largely unaffected by rain in the tournament till now, there is now a threat of inclement weather affecting their Super 12 match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

As per the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, who had predicted La Nina weather effect in the country for the third straight year, the skies in Adelaide will be cloudy on Wednesday, with 60 per cent chance of showers predicted for evening.

On the eve of the match, Adelaide was greeted by cold weather and rains, which made the capital of South Australia look like a city from Europe. Bangladesh cancelled their practice session for the day, while the Indian team were forced to practice indoors.

While acknowledging that India have been lucky to avoid running into rain on match days, head coach Rahul Dravid said his team is ready to counter the inclement weather if it makes the T20I match a truncated affair.

“From our general chat, (it) has always been to control what we can control. The weather and what is going to happen, unfortunately we can’t really control it. I think considering one, Afghanistan has been a bit unfortunate. They’ve missed two of the games have been washed out,” Dravid said. (IANS)