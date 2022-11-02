‘Will have to see Karthik’s state in the morning’

Adelaide, Nov 1: India head coach Rahul Dravid said the side will wait to see how veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be fitness-wise on the morning of their crucial Super 12 match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup at Adelaide before making a final decision on him being in the playing eleven.

Karthik had to walk off the field during South Africa’s run-chase of 134 due to a lower back injury.

“He’s pulled up pretty well today. Unfortunately, he had that spasm when he jumped to collect a bouncer and then he landed badly, in a way that he did his back in a little bit. But with treatment and some days, he’s pulled up pretty well this morning. He’s come to training and so, we will be assessing it.

“We will see how it goes and how he pulls up tomorrow morning after a good practice session today. We will put him through his paces and ensure that we have given him a good workout and then see how he pulls up tomorrow morning before making a final decision,” said Dravid. (IANS)