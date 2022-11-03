CM inaugurates Rising Sun Water Fest 2022

Shillong, Nov 3: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today, inaugurated the three days Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 at Umiam Sports Complex .

Speaking during the inaugural address, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma congratulating the organizers said that a water festival of such magnitude is being organized in the State for the first time. “Meghalaya is blessed with abundant natural beauty in terms of its water bodies. We are blessed with lakes waterfalls and environmental beauty yet we have not been able to take full advantage of it in terms of really allowing people to be part of it and enjoy it and also be able to create tourism opportunities out of it,” he said.

He added that the government had in the last few years in spite of the challenges due to COVID and the brief stall to Tourism activities, has tried to take advantage of such natural assets and create livelihood opportunities for the people of the State while ensuring that Meghalaya becomes one of the most preferred tourist destinations.

He also said that it is the endeavor of the government to make such events an international annual event.

The Indian Army and the government of Meghalaya as a part of Khelo India programme, is organizing the rowing and sailing event for the first time. The event will witness participation from elite pan India clubs. Various other attractions such as local

Cultural expo, food fest, art and craft exhibition along with water sports are some of the highlights of the water fest.