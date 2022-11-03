NEIHA meet in Tura from November 10

Tura, Nov 3: The Tura Christian College in collaboration with the P A Sangma Foundation will be hosting the 41st Annual Conference of the North East India History Association (NEIHA) from November 10 to 12 in Tura.

The NEIHA is a voluntary organization of historians and researchers in the history of the North East and was founded in 1979. The objective of NEIHA is to promote research and studies in the history and culture of the people of the North Eastern states of the country.

While the inaugural function will kick start at the Tura District Auditorium on November 10, the academic session will be held at the Christian Girls’ Higher secondary School. Over 150 delegates from all over North East and beyond are expected to attend the three day seminar.