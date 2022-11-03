Union Cabinet nod to rename Arunachal airport as Donyi Polo

Guwahati, Nov 3: The Union Cabinet has approved renaming of the new greenfield airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar.

The development comes in the wake of a resolution passed by the Arunachal Pradesh government to name the airport ‘Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar’, which reflects the people’s reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo), and symbolises the rich cultural heritage of the state, an official statement said.

The central government, had in January 2019, given its “in-principle” approval for the construction of the Hollongi Greenfield Airport.

The airport is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) with assistance from the central government and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Currently, two airports – Tezu and Pasighat – are operational in Arunachal Pradesh.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of developing the Northeast region as the growth engine of India, the Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the Northeast region to 16,” the statement said.

Till 2014, there were nine operational airports in the region. Aircraft movement has increased by 113 percent from 852 per week in the year 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022.

The requirement of a greenfield airport at Hollongi was a long pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.