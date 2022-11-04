46th 100 Drums Wangala Festival from Nov 10

Tura, Nov 4: The 46th Edition of 100-Drums Wangala Festival 2022 is all set to begin here at Wangala A.dam Chibragre near Tura on November 10, next week. The post harvest three days cultural gala organized by the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee is held on competitive lines participated by the ten dancing contingents drawn from all the four corners of Garo Hills.

The post harvest festival is a thanks giving ceremony observed by the ethnic and indigenous Garo tribes in honour of the deity ‘Misi Saljong’ the giver for blessing with bountiful and bumper yields in the just concluded sowing seasons. In the actual wangala ceremony still being observed by the ‘songsareks’ in certain pockets of Garo Hills and in neighbouring Bangladesh, the uninterrupted rituals and merry making would last for some three or four days to the accompaniment of blowing of trumpet made of a buffalo horn and beating of ‘Dama’ (long elongated traditional Garo Drums). It is also said during this time, the young boys and girls would choose their life partners.

The version of 100-Drums Wangala Festival organized by the Committee is however, only symbolic and a replica of the original primarily done with a view to preserve and protect and to inculcate in youths the need to understand the cultures, usages and traditions of one’s tribes which is facing a serious challenges in the face of western cultural onslaughts.

Preparations are ongoing in full swing at the Wangala A.dam (permanent site), Chibragre , which will be hosting the event only for the second time this year after the festival was shifted from the earlier venue of Asananggre only two years ago. In view of the all covid restrictions having been completely withdrawn now, the footfalls of both the local and outside visitors are expected to be larger this year.

In view of problems faced last year on account of huge traffic congestions in the narrow approach road leading to the ground where no less than the Hon’ble Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma himself, was caught up in the traffic jam for quite some, the organizers in active collaborations with district administration and Tura Police, have worked out separate entry and exit routes this time around to ease and to ensure smooth flow of pedestrians and vehicular movements.

A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Mukul M. Sangma, GHADC Chief Executive Member, Albinush Marak are expected to attend the festival on different days. According to the Chairman of HDWFC, Ronald Rikman Sangma, who has been personally supervising all the preparations, Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Dr. Numal Momin, is also expected to grace the occasion on the final day of the festival.

In addition to usual participation of ten competing contingents, a special song by the Nagaland Garo Tribal Council, song and dances by the students of NEHU and Tura Government College also will be presented on the first day besides indigenous games. On the second day, a ritual of ‘rugala’ , wherein the offerings of first hand produces and special ‘bitchi’ or rice beer will be offered to the deity ‘Misi Saljong’ who is also known by the name of ‘Patigipa Ra.rongipa’ or the one `who gives and takes back’. On the final day, ‘Sasat So.a’ or burning of incense will be performed by the Kamal or the Priest.

Other highlights of the three days gala include Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition and competitions on traditional recitations and folk songs.