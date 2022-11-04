TMC meeting in Rangsakona draws huge crowds, Mukul confident of good show in ‘23

Ampati, Nov 4: Former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, appeared confident of an extremely good show in the coming elections in 2023 asserting that the people of the state were frustrated with the current dispensation and wanted them back.

The meeting was held yesterday, Nov 3.

“Whereever I go in the state, be it in Khasi, Jaintia or Garo Hills people lament that those in power have forgotten to govern. They lament that we are not governing and want us back at the helm of affairs. This love by the people of the state is what gives me confidence that we will not only win but will come back strongly to provide overall development in the state,” said Mukul while addressing a pre election rally in the village of Ambari under Rangsakona constituency in South West Garo Hills.

The meeting in Ambari saw the presence of a crowd of over 7000 supporters of the party who came in support of the former CM and his party leaders. Party workers and supporters came from all districts in Garo Hills in order to show their support.

The meeting also saw the presence of AITC MLAs, Zenith Sangma, Winnerson Sangma and Dikkanchi D Shira with MDCs Cherak Momin, Agassi Marak, Nehru Sangma, Sanjoy Koch among others also being present.

Mukul further questioned the lack of intent in the government for developing the state.

“Where is the development that they are talking about? Show me one road project that they have completed in the five years of their rule. In fact most of the projects that they are canvassing as their own have been provided during our time,” stated Mukul.

He added that in most places in Garo Hills, projects that would have changed the lives of people were actually de-sanctioned.

“There was a bridge across the Simsang in Williamnagar that was de-sanctioned by the present government. This would have changed the lives of the people who have been crying for connectivity. Further IBDLP has been made defunct while Model Residential Schools are lying waste. Is that not the money of the people of the state? These are low hanging fruits that the present government could have plucked them but decided not to. The results are there for everyone to see,” added the AITC leader.

Mukul added that there was a sense of frustration in the state due to the lack of commitment from the present government to alleviate the problems in the state.

Another point that was raised by the AITC leader was the alleged use of government platforms by the NPP to further their party.

“It’s unethical and unprecedented. The NPP has been using government programs to further their party. How can such programs be hijacked for the promotion of a political party,” he asked.

Earlier Zenith Sangma questioned the government on the unemployment situation in the state which he said was the cause behind the current unrest.

“Every year there are at least 500 vacancies in the police department and another 400 in the education department. Since 2018 there has not been any of these vacancies filled. What has stopped the government from filling up these and where is the money for these posts being used,” asked Zenith.

He added that during the tenure of their government in the state, development was given equally to all regions, something that he alleged was not taking place now.

The event also saw hundreds of workers from various parties including the NPP, UDP, BJP joining the TMC ranks.

Others that spoke during the meeting included Winnerson Sangma and MDCs Sanjoy Koch and Cherak Momin.