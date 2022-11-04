Mbappé breaks UCL record

TURIN, Nov 3: When Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for PSG at Juventus it was his 40th career goal in record speed in the Champions League — six for Monaco as an 18-year-old in 2017, and 34 for PSG.
At 23 years, 317 days Mbappé is the youngest player to reach the 40-goal mark, almost six months younger than Lionel Messi was and nearly four years ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s pace. Still, Ronaldo’s sustained brilliance in his 30s has taken him to a Champions League record 140 career goals.
On the game, he said, “We wanted to win the group but that’s what happens in football,” Mbappé said. “We were a bit shaky, a bit uncertain but it’s the Champions League and winning is always the most important thing. I’m pleased that I scored and I’m pleased that we won. We’ll have to see what the draw brings.” (AP)

