One arrested with drugs by ANTF

Nongstoin, Nov 4 : The Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of West Khasi Hills today conducted vehicle checking at Jaidohkroh which is located under Ksehkohlong village, Nongstoin Police Station, West Khasi Hills.

Based on reliable source the ANTF intercepted one vehicle bearing registration No. ML-05M-1175, Maruti Alto 800, owned and driven by Teiborlin Myrthong-36 years, of Mawrang Rambrai.

During the search 7 grams of heroin which contained in 7 tin containers, one empty tin container, two syringes, two cell phone and Rs. 1505 cash was recovered and seized from the body of the passenger of the above noted vehicles namely Riboklang Lyngdoh (22) of Mawiong lumsyntiew, Nongstoin. Further, 33 of empty plastic tubes were recovered and seized from the vehicle.