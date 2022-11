MCA announces U-16 squad for Vijay Merchant Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 4: The Meghalaya Cricket Association has announced a 15-member squad for this season’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament.

All of Meghalaya’s five multi-day boys’ matches will take place in Vadodara from 1 December.

A preparatory camp will be held prior to the start of the tournament and will be announced by the MCA in due time.

Meghalaya squad:

Justin Fancon, Benedict Jones Makdoh, Da U La Biang Shangpliang, Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Jarrett M Wanniang, Agatchu Chethia K Marak, Namewanki Pakyntein, Bishes Chettri, Heiyoomiki Ryngkhlem, Aristo Marak, Aashish Kumar Lohar, Rudra Singh Rathore, Angkit Tamang, Kishlay Vishlux, Trinayan Dutta

Standbys: Yash Harlalka, Gaurav Narleng, Ewanmidao Pyrtuh, Darnel Bilkam Sangma, Fernando BM Sangma, Nathaniel Pyngrope

Support staff: Sengam G Momin (head coach), Marty Mustafa (assistant coach), Anderson Lyngdoh Mawphlang (physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (trainer), Rajiv Bareh (manager)

Meghalaya fixtures:

vs Bihar, 1 December

vs Gujarat, 6 December

vs Chhattisgarh, 11 December

vs Delhi, 16 December

vs Hyderabad, 21 December