Shillong, Nov 5: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Saturday informed that tainted police officer GK Iangrai had been suspended.

He said that a case had been registered and the accused arrested. “The law will take its own course and all legal procedure will be followed.” he said.

Meanwhile, Iangrai who was admitted in the Shillong Civil Hospital, is being produced in the court on Saturday afternoon