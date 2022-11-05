Dr Bhupen Hazarika remembered by USTM with tribute and music

Guwahati, Nov 5: One of the colossal cultural personalities of northeast India, Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika has been fondly remembered today on his 11th death anniversary by the entire fraternity of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya.

Floral tributes were paid to the music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika by all the high officials, staff and students of the university. The Cultural Forum of USTM organised Bhupendra Sangeet competition among the students.

The competition was participated by an encouraging number of students. Awards and certificates were distributed amongst the top three winners and consolation prizes were also given at the end of the programme.

Remembering the “Bard of Brahmaputra”, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “We are greatly indebted to Dr Bhupen Hazarika for his immortal musical contributions to the nation, someone who has sang numerous compositions for the unity, integrity, peace and harmony among the people of the North East and for the entire humanity.”.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM said, “Dr Hazarika will always remain in our heart and mind, and it is our duty to remember and follow his deeply meaningful creations reminding us to become good human beings and citizens of this great nation.In the memory of this great personality, USTM has also constituted Dr Bhupen Hazarika PhD Fellowship”.

Dr BK Das, Pro Vice Chancellor of USTM too addressed on the occasion and said, “Today on his death anniversary, we fondly remember the Sudhakantha, one of the most revered music artists of the country. He was a poet, music composer, singer, actor, journalist, author, and reputable filmmaker”.