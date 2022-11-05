St Edmund’s College kick-starts ‘100 years of excellence’ celebrations

Shillong, Nov 5: One of the premiere education institutions in the state, the St Edmund’s College, Shillong kick-started its centenary celebrations with the lighting of the Dongmusas and the unveiling of an Edmundian statue at the college premises here on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui in the presence of Rev Fr Richard Majaw, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Shillong, intellectuals, teachers, former and present students of the college and invitees.

Colourful performances by the students enthralled the audience as they showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast.

During the programme, retired teaching and non-teaching staff of the college were also felicitated.