Bat the same way as in the nets: Suryakumar

Melbourne, Nov 6: The legend of Suryakumar Yadav bailing India out of tough situations and propelling them to a massive total added another chapter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday when he hit a blazing unbeaten 61 to set up India’s 71-run win over Zimbabwe in final Super 12 match of Men’s T20 World Cup.

India now top Group 2 and face England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“The atmosphere in the team is very nice, and the build-up to the knockouts has been very nice. My plan is always clear. I’m not trying anything different. I bat the same way in the nets as well,” said Suryakumar.

He signed off by saying starting afresh in every match is key. “Feels really good, but coming out and starting from zero is what I always think when I come out to bat, and I’ll keep doing that. It’s good to see people come out and support us like this even after we’ve qualified.” (IANS)