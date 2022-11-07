Arsenal continue EPL dominance with 1-0 result

LONDON, Nov 6: Arsenal’s surprising title challenge in the Premier League shows no signs of slowing down.

If anything, a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday only underlined that this Arsenal team may be the strongest in years.

Gabriel’s second-half goal was enough to keep Mikel Arteta’s team top of the league table after a performance that was more dominant than the scoreline might suggest.

The centre-back was on hand to steer in a corner from Bukayo Saka in the 63rd at Stamford Bridge against a toothless Chelsea side.

This was Arsenal’s 11th win in 13 league matches and lifts the Gunners back atop the standings, two points ahead of Manchester City.

It also sends an even stronger message to City that Arsenal is likely to be their main challenger for the title this season.

Saka’s corner evaded a host of players as it bounced in the area before it was turned into the top of the net by Gabriel.

City celebrations underline tension in title race

Pep Guardiola celebrated like Manchester City had won the Premier League title.

Erling Haaland celebrated like Sergio Aguero.

It is early November and this was a 2-1 home win against Fulham – but the reaction from the reigning champions underlined the sense of relief within the Etihad Stadium on a day of high tension.

While the top of the table was at stake, and not discounting the late drama of Haaland’s stoppage- time penalty for 10-man City, these are early days in the season. It is unlikely two dropped points would be too damaging to Guardiola’s ambitions.

With only one more round of league games to go before the start of the World Cup, his team runs the risk of losing ground on early pace-setter Arsenal.

It was perhaps with that in mind that City’s manager reacted so emotionally – embracing Kevin De Bruyne on the field and ordering his players to thank the fans.

Moments earlier Haaland swung his shirt in the air after converting his penalty to bring back memories of Aguero’s celebrations after firing City to its first Premier League title 10 years ago.

Down to 10 men from the 26th minute, when Joao Cancelo was sent off for a professional foul on Harry Wilson, his players provided an emphatic response, dominating play throughout and pushing for a late winner.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said his goalkeeping coach was injured after a pre-match altercation with a Nottingham Forest groundsman. Frank claimed Manu Sotelo had marks on him after an argument with a member of the groundstaff before kick-off in the 2-2 draw.

Other results

Leicester’s recovery continued with a 2-0 win against Everton.

Wolves lost 3-2 to Brighton.

Leeds managed a dramatic 4-3 win against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa thrashed Manchested United 3-1 at home.

Newcastle won 4-1 at Southampton.

Crystal Palace edged West Ham 2-1. (AP)