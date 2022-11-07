Pakistan defy all odds to reach semis

ADELAIDE, Nov 6: Pakistan defied all odds to make a dramatic entry into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a clinical five-wicket win over Bangladesh after being handed a fresh lease of life by the Netherlands, who stunned South Africa here on Sunday.

Standing on the verge of an early exit from the tournament following defeats against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage, Pakistan were handed a lifeline after the Netherlands shocked South Africa by 13 runs at the same venue earlier in the day.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh got off to a rollicking start with Najmul Hossain Shanto slamming a counter-attacking 48-ball 54 but lacked the final flourish as Pakistan rode on pacer Shaheen Afridi’s career-best T20I figures of 4 for 22 to restrict their opponents to a paltry 127 for eight.

It was not a straightforward chase as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in a tricky position before Shan Masood held his nerves to seal the win with 11 balls to spare.

Mohammad Haris played a crucial 18-ball 31 in the middle after Pakistan lost both their openers – Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32) in quick succession.

With seven needed, Haris did a harakiri and was dismissed by Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Pakistan lost one more wicket in Iftikhar Ahmed with just two required.

Rizwan got a reprieve on zero when Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan dropped a dolly in the first over.

The duo held on despite an edgy start and put on 57 runs for the opening wicket.

Pakistan were coasting but the contest turned into a nervy one after Nasum Ahmed (1/14) managed to get the breakthrough.

The left-arm spinner, who was brilliant in the Powerplay, returned in the 11th over to end Azam’s stay. Ebadot Hossain then dismissed Rizwan in the next over.

Pakistan needed 59 off 48 balls as Haris calmed the proceedings smashing Ebadot for a boundary and six.

Earlier, on a difficult pitch, Shanto smashed a half-century before Bangladesh faltered in the death overs.

After the early dismissal of Litton Das, Shanto and Soumya Sarkar (20) shared 72 runs off 47 balls for the second wicket to lay a good platform for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were easily looking at a 150-plus score when Shadab Khan (2/30) triggered the collapse. (PTI)