Mariang St Thomas HS School celebrates Golden Jubilee

Nongstoin, Nov 7: St. Thomas Higher Secondary School in Mairang celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Monday in presence of the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Admitting that the education sector is marred by challenges, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that it was not an easy task to immediately rectify and create the right environment in every district and block of the state.

He, however, maintained that with the creation of the right policies and programmes in a committed manner, a day will come when Meghalaya would be a shining example of how education should be imparted to youngsters.

During his visit to Mairang, he also laid the foundation for construction of gallery in the St. Thomas Football Ground and felicitated meritorious students of the school. He also inaugurated the Computer Laboratory of Mairang Presbyterian Science College sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund at a cost of ₹6.77 Lakhs.

“The funds allotted to the college have been judiciously utilised through the provision of the computers which will add to the learning of the students”, the Chief Minister said, while lauding the institution.

He said that institutions like Mairang Presbyterian Science College are contributing to the State to ensure that the youth’s positive energy is being taped to its maximum.

He also attended the closing ceremony of the College Week of Khadsawphra College in Mairang. “Khadsawphra College has the potential of being one of the best with its dedication for the future of the youth of the area. Encourage them to adopt a mission mode and vision oriented approach in their pursuit towards this end,” he said while speaking at the programme.

He also inaugurated the extension building and buses of Khadsawphra College. The Chief Minister also announced that a sanction of ₹20 Lakhs from CMSDF for completion of the extension building will be allocated.