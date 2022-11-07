James lays base for Bajengdoba CHC

Tura, Nov 7: Health & Family welfare Minister, James P K Sangma on Monday, November 7, laid the foundation stone for Bajengdoba Community Health Centre (CHC) in the premises of the Bajengdoba Primary Health Centre (PHC) in North Garo Hills.

Speaking during the base laying function, James said that it was on the behest of Bajengdoba MLA, Pongseng Marak that the government took up the matter and approved the proposal ultimately leading to the laying of the foundation stone for the CHC.

“It’s a momentous day to celebrate the up gradation of the PHC into CHC after a period of 33 years since the establishment of the Bajengdoba PHC. The upcoming CHC would prove beneficial for the local people. Bajengdoba being on the National Highway has often reported motor accidental cases time after time which raised the need of an upgraded CHC with better equipped medical infrastructures to address emergency cases”, said James PK Sangma.

The state has achieved 50 years of statehood and ever since, growth and development has been progressive in many sectors but there are still challenges that need to be addressed primarily in terms of medical, education, road connectivity and others, James said.

Referring to the challenges posed during the COVID – 19 pandemic, the Health Minister added that the upgradation of various health centers in the state is meant at preparing health institutes to tackle anticipated medical emergencies in a much equipped manner.

He also informed the gathering of the advantage of MHIS whereby he said that insurance money has been enhanced where a beneficiary can avail from rupees 5 lakh to rupees 30 lakhs which will also include out-patient department under the scheme.

It was also informed during the programme that the state would soon send out its first batch of medical practitioners for a capacity building programme with the Tamil Nadu government. An appeal was also made to the local people for building good public relations with the medical professionals.

Others who accompanied the health minister were Timothy D Shira, Deputy Speaker& Resubelpara MLA, Pongseng Marak, Bajengdoba MLA , Rupert Momin, Kharkutta MLA, North Garo Hills’ Deputy Commissioner, R P Marak, and Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Bamaniya.