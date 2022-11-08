Meghalaya go down to Uttarakhand

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 7: Meghalaya suffered a huge defeat to Uttarakhand, losing by an innings and 353 runs in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Mangaldai, Assam, on Monday.

Meghalaya had managed only 96 in their first innings after which Uttarakhand responded with 556/8 declared. Meghalaya were then on 50/2 at the close of the second day yesterday before being dismissed for 107 in their second innings.

Overnight batter Avinash Rai added another six runs before falling for 12 and Meghalaya then lost wickets regularly to be left on 71/8 and staring at the possibility of being bowled out for under 100 again when Banialam Mylliemngap and Gavineal Marpna came to the crease and fought a rearguard action.

The ninth wicket pair put on 31 together before Mylliemngap fell for 17. Marpna, meanwhile, ended unbeaten on 13.

Meghalaya’s next match will be against Himachal Pradesh, starting from November 12.