M’laya U-21 men’s football team off to winning start

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: Riding on a hat-trick by Dajiedlang Wanshnong, Meghalaya began their football campaign in the 2nd North East Olympic Games with a mammoth 6-1 win over Sikkim in their U-21 men’s Group 2 match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Monday.

Wanshnong scored in the 23rd, 32nd and 53rd minutes for Meghalaya, while substitute Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem (90’+3, 90’+4) added a brace. Oresterwell Langshiang (90’+5) scored the last goal in stoppage time.

For Sikkim, Swarneem Gurung scored in the 66th minute.

The two sides played under the new floodlights at the MFA Turf that were installed particularly for the Games.

Former India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh, who is also an MLA, and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma were also present for the last match of the day.

Meghalaya broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after Figo Syndai’s shot was put away by Sikkim goalkeeper Sushil Limboo before Wanshnong headed it in.

Wangsnong then produced a stunning long range shot that curled over the goalie for his team’s second goal.

Later, Gurung tried to reduce the deficit with a decent attempt but Meghalaya’s goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew made a brilliant diving save.

Early in the second half, Wanshnong completed his hat-trick before Gurung pulled one back for Sikkim.

Just as it looked like the match would end 3-1 in favour of the hosts, Ryngkhlem added two more before Langshiang ensured a comprehensive 6-1 victory for Meghalaya.

The 2nd NEOG 2022 will officially begin on Thursday, but football was played early in order to provide players adequate rest time between games.

Earlier, Nagaland defeated Arunachal Pradesh 2-0 while Manipur routed Assam 3-0.

On Tuesday, the U-17 women’s competition will commence with Manipur facing Assam at 11 am in Group 1 followed by another match between Mizoram and Meghalaya at 3:30 pm in Group 2.